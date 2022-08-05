© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
Vote.JPG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion rights opponents were shocked and abortion advocates energized by a decisive statewide vote in heavily Republican Kansas this week in favor of protecting abortion access.

Yet that's not likely to translate into new abortion votes across the U.S. this November. While California, Kentucky and Michigan are likely to vote in the fall on abortion access, other states probably won't follow, at least not immediately.

In states that allow citizens to put questions on the ballot without going through the Legislature, deadlines for doing it have already passed. Kansas voted because lawmakers who put the question on the ballot expected it to prevail.

