Local & Regional

Museum curator sharing global impact of Greenwood Rising History Center

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT
greenwood_rising
A photo of the Greenwood Rising Black Wall St. History Center provided by the museum's Facebook Page on August 13, 2022.

Officials from the Greenwood Rising Black Wall St. History Center are celebrating the impact the museum has had not just on the Tulsa community, but the world.

The museum marked its first anniversary by launching an app that will provide people around the globe with access to a virtual experience.

In its first year, the museum has already seen more than 56,000 people from around the world walk through its doors.

Curator Hannibal B. Johnson works across the street from the history center. He said he's quite literally seen the difference in business the museum is bringing into Black Wall Street.

"It really enhanced the value of the Greenwood District as a desired destination for cultural and heritage tourists," Johnson explained. "That is a really perceptible, palpable difference that I know firsthand."

While the museum is currently closed for updates, officials said it will open back up to the public starting September 1st.

