Gov. Stitt issues stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip

Governor Kevin Stitt has delayed the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip by 60 days.

The order follows a letter written to Attorney General John O'Connor signed by 62 state lawmakers calling for a new hearing after new evidence was discovered by an independent investigation.

Reed Smith, a national law firm, has been working with Oklahoma lawmakers over the last few months.

Attorney Don Knight said the firm is continually uncovering new information on Glossip's case.

"What they've begun to see now is Sneed's desire, the killers desire, to recant his testimony against Rich," Knight explained.

Justin Sneed, who confessed to killing motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997, is serving a life sentence without parole after testifying that Glossip offered him $10,000 to do so.

Last week, Reed Smith found a handwritten statement by Sneed from 2007, suggesting that his testimony on Glossip "was a mistake."

Knight said his team has also found evidence of Sneed speaking to people in prison and in jail about what really happened 25 years ago.

"We have found a lot of evidence where S he would tell the police one story to get a better deal," Knight explained. "But when he was alone with his friends, he would tell them a different story, and that's the story about what really happened in the case."

Glossip's execution date was originally scheduled for September 22, but according to Stitt's executive order, that date has been set for December 8.

This is the fourth time Glossip has had an execution stayed or reprieved.