Local & Regional

Flock cameras helping to address staffing shortages, Tulsa police say

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
Capture.PNG
A photo of Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin discussing the success of the department's new Flock system. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department on August 19, 2022.

Tulsa police said the new Flock system is helping to address staff shortages within the department.

The public safety operating system helps to solve and reduce crime by relying on automated license plate reading cameras that send back real-time information to law enforcement agencies.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the new technology is helping the department to fill in gaps caused by staffing shortages.

"We look forward to advancing the technology in environment where we have significant staffing issues, recruiting issues, and retention issues within the department," Wendell said. "We think technology is going to be one of those ways we can bridge the gap to assure that Tulsa remains a safe city."

Mayor G.T. Bynum described the technology as an "overwhelming success," and said it's the biggest advancement the police department has seen in decades.

"Over $400,000 in property recovered, murder and robbery suspects brought to justice, more tools being brought to bare for the utilization for our officers at the Tulsa Police Department so they can do their job more efficiently and effectively than before," Bynum explained.

The new system is a part of a one-year trial that will begin after the last few cameras are installed.

