U.S. Secretary of Transportation visiting Tulsa to highlight $10 million grant for reconstruction

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Tulsa to highlight $10 million reconstruction grant that he believes will help to build back up a community that's been split by U.S. Highway 75.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will use the funds to reconstruct West 51st Street, a new pedestrian bridge over the TSU Railroad, and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail.

According Buttigieg, the project will revitalize an area that was divided by the creation of US-75, making it easier and safer for people to walk, and providing more affordable transportation options in West Tulsa.

The project will also include construction of two bridges on US-75 and two US-75 ramp bridges over West 51st Street.

"The project will provide greater pedestrian accessibility and increase affordable transportation choices throughout the West Tulsa community," says a press release.

Buttigieg is also expected to stop in Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada, and New Hampshire to celebrate infrastructure projects funded by President Biden's infrastructure law.