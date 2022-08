A Tulsa Boys Home employee was arrested on Wednesday by Tulsa County deputies after officials found over 7,000 images of child porn.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Whitaker has been arrested after sharing the images to a social media site.

It is not clear what Whitaker's position was at boy's home or if any of the images were photos taken of the children.

Tulsa Boys Home has yet to respond to requests for comment.