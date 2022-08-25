Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation.

Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday, and the Republican governor named Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee as interim replacement.

Stitt's seeking re-election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, independent Ervin Yen and Libertarian Natalie Bruno.

Payne is the third top-ranking official to resign in recent weeks, following Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown and Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner.