Local & Regional

White House calls out Oklahoma congressmen for criticism of student debt plan saying both lawmakers had loans forgiven

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
Mullin_and_Hern
A photo of Representatives Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern. Provided by the lawyer's Facebook pages on August 26, 2022.

The White House is calling out Oklahoma Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern for their criticism of the new student loan forgiveness plan, saying that both lawmakers had Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.

More than 43 million people in the U.S. have student loans. Biden's plan will provide relief to most of them, and will completely erase the student debt of around 20 million for those struggling to make payments.
Mullin said the program places an "undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden’s failed economic policy," while Hern described it as "supercharging" the IRS to go after working-class Americans.

The official twitter account for the Biden Administration quoted the lawmakers' tweets, saying that both of them had at least $1 million in student loans forgiven.

KWGS news reached out to Hern and Mullin's offices for comment.

The administration's Twitter account has responded to at least six GOP politicians criticizing student debt forgiveness by sharing how much money they had in PPP loans forgiven.

Student Loans white house Markwayne Mullin Kevin Hern Oklahoma Economy
