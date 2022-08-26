White House calls out Oklahoma congressmen for criticism of student debt plan saying both lawmakers had loans forgiven

The White House is calling out Oklahoma Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern for their criticism of the new student loan forgiveness plan, saying that both lawmakers had Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.



More than 43 million people in the U.S. have student loans. Biden's plan will provide relief to most of them, and will completely erase the student debt of around 20 million for those struggling to make payments.

Mullin said the program places an "undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden’s failed economic policy," while Hern described it as "supercharging" the IRS to go after working-class Americans.

The official twitter account for the Biden Administration quoted the lawmakers' tweets, saying that both of them had at least $1 million in student loans forgiven.

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

KWGS news reached out to Hern and Mullin's offices for comment.

The administration's Twitter account has responded to at least six GOP politicians criticizing student debt forgiveness by sharing how much money they had in PPP loans forgiven.