Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
Lake Thunderbird, near Norman, Okla., in June 2013
File
/
File photo
Lake Thunderbird, near Norman, Okla., in June 2013

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.

Mason’s body was found Aug. 31, 2008, in a shallow grave near Lake Thunderbird by fishermen.

“It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director.

A suspected cause of death was not released, but the agency said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

An OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Thursday for additional details.

Mason had been last seen several months earlier in nearby Moore on the southern outskirts of Oklahoma City, according to an OSBI news release.

The body was estimated to have been in the grave for at least three months, according to the state medical examiner’s office, the OSBI said.

