Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials open new lanes over Keetonville Hill

Those driving between Claremore and Owasso took a different turn Thursday morning after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened up the new four-lane highway over the top of Keetonville Hill.

T.J. Gerlach with the transportation department said the new road is part of ODOT's ongoing project to help make the area's commute safer for drivers.

"The new main line of highway 20 is going to eliminate the curvy portion at the bottom of the hill, and that's a very high maintenance area for us," Gerlach said.

Over the past several years, Gerlach said crews have struggled to manage the portion of State Highway 20 on Keetonville Hill due to a number of issues caused by landslides.

"You know, rocks and stuff come down from up above," Gerlach explained. "Especially during heavy rainfalls and such, the surface of the road itself gets undermined and slides down the hill."

Gerlach said the old portion of Highway 20 will be turned over to Rogers County officials who will decide what to do with the road next.

In the meantime, transportation crews will continue working to finish the project.