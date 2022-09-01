© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials open new lanes over Keetonville Hill

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
hw_20_construction_powered_parachute
A photo of the ongoing construction on State Highway 20 taken by Michael Mudd from a powered parachute on July 29, 2022.

Those driving between Claremore and Owasso took a different turn Thursday morning after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened up the new four-lane highway over the top of Keetonville Hill.

T.J. Gerlach with the transportation department said the new road is part of ODOT's ongoing project to help make the area's commute safer for drivers.

"The new main line of highway 20 is going to eliminate the curvy portion at the bottom of the hill, and that's a very high maintenance area for us," Gerlach said.

Over the past several years, Gerlach said crews have struggled to manage the portion of State Highway 20 on Keetonville Hill due to a number of issues caused by landslides.

"You know, rocks and stuff come down from up above," Gerlach explained. "Especially during heavy rainfalls and such, the surface of the road itself gets undermined and slides down the hill."

Gerlach said the old portion of Highway 20 will be turned over to Rogers County officials who will decide what to do with the road next.

In the meantime, transportation crews will continue working to finish the project.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
