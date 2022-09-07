Chief Hoskin delivers 'State of Nation' address virtually after testing positive for COVID-19

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke to thousands of Nation citizens virtually for the "State of the Nation" address after he tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of August.

After years of facing a global pandemic, staring down opponents of tribal sovereignty, and seizing opportunities to make the lives of the Cherokee people better, Hoskin said the state of the Cherokee Nation in 2022 remains stronger than ever.

"Today, the Cherokee Nation is more than 437,000 citizens. We're strong, growing, and getting stronger every day," Hoskin said. "With Cherokees living in all 50 states and in many countries all over the world, Cherokees worldwide are forging a legacy built on the traditional foundations of community, family, and culture."

The Nation's Chief unveiled a proposal asking the Council of the Cherokee Nation to create the “Cherokee Nation Violence Against Women Act,” which is part of Hoskin's ongoing efforts to protect women, children, and men, while also bolstering the tribe’s criminal justice budget.

During his three years in office, Hoskin noted that the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services budget and staffing capacity increased by 267% and over 240%.

The Cherokee Nation announced it will soon break ground on a 25-home housing addition in Tahlequah as well as on hundreds of new homes across the reservation in the next coming years.

Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner are also proposing a $3 million Cherokee Artist Recovery Act that officials hope will help to provide more opportunities for Cherokee Nation artists to sell their art, teach their craft, and share the tribe's culture across the country.