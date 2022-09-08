© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died. For continuous live coverage from the BBC, click the "All Streams" button and select "World Radio 89.5-3."
Local & Regional

FAA will switch Okla. facility to solar power for $4 million

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
solar_panels.jpg
Oregon Department of Transportation
/
File photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration will pay nearly $4 million for its largest solar-power project yet, updating an air-traffic control and training center in Oklahoma.

The agency said Thursday that the project will help it meet President Joe Biden’s order that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City includes more than 130 buildings spread over 1,100 acres.

“This project captures the area’s abundant sunshine, will save valuable taxpayer dollars and will help build a more sustainable aviation system,” said Billy Nolen, the FAA’s acting administrator.

The FAA said the panels are expected to generate enough power for 260 average homes and reduce the center’s electric bill by $170,000 to $200,000 a year.

At the upfront cost of $3.98 million, it will take 20 to 23 years for the panels to pay for themselves.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press