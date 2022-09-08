© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

'Spark Summit' to showcase tech and innovation in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
AG2I5091.jpg
A photo taken at the 1st annual Spark Summit in 2021. Photo taken by Ryan Cass and courtesy of the Tulsa Creative Engine. Provided on September 8, 2022.

Tech and innovation is set to take centerstage at Holberton Tulsa during the second-annual Spark Summit.

The two-day summit will feature immersive art, music, and entrepreneurship designed to showcase Tulsa's growing tech ecosystem.

The free event is being held in conjunction with the Dreamland Festival that's slated to feature nearly 100 musical performances from local and national musicians.

The event will take place at Holberton Tulsa at 15 North Cheyenne on Sept. 16 - 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Holberton Tulsa is thrilled to host creative leaders in technology, business, music and art to connect, learn and build Tulsa’s future together,” said Libby Ediger, CEO of Holberton Tulsa. “Spark Summit will cover everything from the creator economy, culture and placemaking to technological advancements in data privacy, artificial intelligence and the latest in virtual and augmented reality.”

Free musical performances are available to Spark Summit attendees outside at the Holberton Main Stage from 5 - 11 p.m. on Friday and 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Friday night will feature popular Tulsa artists. A full schedule can be found at https://www.tulsacreativeengine.org/spark-summit.

“We are excited to partner with Dreamland Festival to make ‘918 Day’ weekend a full-scale celebration of everything that is Tulsa music, art and culture,” Tulsa Creative Engine executive director Chris Davis said. “With Dreamland’s 100+ local and national musical performances, and Spark Summit guest speakers, visual art and virtual reality exhibitions, this is truly a festival at the scale Tulsa has not seen in years.”

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
