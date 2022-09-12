© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Bartlesville's economic boost from 'KOFM' making impact statewide

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
filming_KOFM
A photo taken on set of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Skip Pillow, who acted as a driver among various other parts in the film. Provided by Pillow on September 12, 2022.

The city of Bartlesville saw a $35 million economic boost from the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Maria Gus of Visit Bartlesville said she believes the city's economic impact from the filming has had an affect on the rest of the state.

While crews were working in Osage County, Gus said the city made sure they had everything they needed for the ongoing filming to insure they'd be back for future productions.

"The easier the process is, for any production, the more likely we are to bring even more people back into the state of Oklahoma to produce television series and films," Gus explained.

Gus said seeing the success from shows like Reservation Dogs and the Tulsa King is also helping to motivate more large scale production companies to turn their focus to stories waiting to be told in Oklahoma.

"Then certainly draw people to Oklahoma to not only learn more about the stories of our people, but also to, you know, tell their own stories," Gus said.

As for the city's economic boost, Gus said residents will see a direct impact of $8 million over the coming years. She said that money will be used on things like remediating city streets and roads.

Local & Regional Oklahoma History
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
