Multiple agencies searching for 2-year-old boy last seen in Okemah

Multiple agencies are searching for a 2-year-old boy in Okfuskee county.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Emergency Missing Advisory for Ares Muse around 3 p.m. today Monday afternoon after initially issuing an "Ashanti Alert," for the child.

According to the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Ares was last seen at his home in Okemah around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning wearing black footie pajamas with orange and green dinosaurs.

Those with information are being asked to call Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7800.