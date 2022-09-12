© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Multiple agencies searching for 2-year-old boy last seen in Okemah

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
muscogee_nation_search_missing_child
A photo of multiple agencies assisting the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department search for a missing 2-year-old boy who officials say was last seen in Okemah. Courtesy of the Muscogee Nation on September 12, 2022.

Multiple agencies are searching for a 2-year-old boy in Okfuskee county.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Emergency Missing Advisory for Ares Muse around 3 p.m. today Monday afternoon after initially issuing an "Ashanti Alert," for the child.

According to the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Ares was last seen at his home in Okemah around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning wearing black footie pajamas with orange and green dinosaurs.

Those with information are being asked to call Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7800.

Tags

Local & Regional Missing person
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd