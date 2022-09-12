Tulsa firefighters to receive largest pay raise in department's history

Tulsa firefighters are set to receive the largest pay raise in the department's history.

Representatives from the International Association of Firefighters Local 176 met with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday to sign a contract that will provide at least a 4% raise across the board.

Tulsa Firefighters Union President Matt Lay said the pay raise will help to address the department's low recruitment and retention rates brought on by the city's budget.

"Over the last 10 years, our department has been hit hard by revenue volatility, economic shortfalls, things that have impacted the city's budget have also trickled down to affecting the pay and benefits of firefighters," Lay explained.

TFD did an analysis two years ago comparing the rate of firefighter pay in 11 cities similar to the size of Tulsa. Lay said out of the 11-city market, Tulsa came in last.

"We were also 16th in the state of Oklahoma in pay and benefits for firefighters," Lay said. "We began having trouble filling academies, we began losing firefighters to other cities and jurisdictions."

Lay said the city's contract will help to avoid critical staffing shortages within the fire department.

The contract also increases longevity pay, which according to Lay, will take affect for some long-time firefighters immediately.