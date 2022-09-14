Attorneys file amended petition in Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

A lawsuit filed on the behalf of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can officially move forward after attorneys filed for an amended petition aligning with a local judge's recent order.

New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel and attorneys from Justice for Greenwood filed for an amended to petition on September 6th to align with Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall's order in August.



Multiple plaintiffs were dismissed from the lawsuit including the Historic Vernon AME Church, descendants of the massacre and the Greenwood community at large after the judge said they "failed to establish standing to sue on claims of public nuisance in this case."

The judge, however, allowed 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis to move forward with their case.

According to attorneys, amendments to that original petition include changes to correct language to align with Judge Wall's order.

SRZ attorney Ekenedilichukwu or "Keni" Ukabiala said the three centurions are still waiting for their day in court.

"We were just fighting to get past this early threshold just this motion to dismiss we haven't really had a chance to get in front to the judge to make our case, and so we've really just been saying 'please don't kick us out yet," Ukabiala said.

Ukabiala believes not only have attorneys established a strong case, he says the amended petition lays out clear circumstances of the public nuisance and how its' effects continue to this day.

"For the first time ever a case about regarding the massacre will go forward in which we can hold the perpetrators accountable," Ukabiala said. "This is a huge moment, we really wanna keep the moment going and keep moving forward with as much speed as we can because time is of the essence."

With the amended petition filed aligning with the judges order, experts can move forward with investigations by tracing the events of the massacre and researching how its' ongoing affects can be abated.

A total of 11 defendants have been named including the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, the Oklahoma Military Department, the Tulsa Development Authority, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.