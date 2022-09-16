© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
26035ef0-3308-4134-ac82-3000875f5902.jpeg
ADAM MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY
/
sandites.org
Charles Page High School

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three Oklahoma high school students have been killed in a single vehicle crash.

Police Capt. Jody Fogelman says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver died in the crash in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs.

Two other students were injured when the vehicle they were in went off the road Thursday and struck a tree as they were apparently going to lunch from Charles Page High School.

The school said in a social media post it “suffered a devastating loss” and would offer counseling to students. In March, six Tishomingo High School students died in a crash while returning from lunch.

