Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three Oklahoma high school students have been killed in a single vehicle crash.

Police Capt. Jody Fogelman says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver died in the crash in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs.

Two other students were injured when the vehicle they were in went off the road Thursday and struck a tree as they were apparently going to lunch from Charles Page High School.

The school said in a social media post it “suffered a devastating loss” and would offer counseling to students. In March, six Tishomingo High School students died in a crash while returning from lunch.