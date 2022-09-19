Oklahoma deputy shoots, kills man after mental health call

COVINGTON, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff's deputy in Garfield County who was responding to a mental-health call.

The OSBI says in a press release that 35-year-old Weston Cassody was wielding a knife and threatening the deputy after the deputy entered the home on Saturday. The OSBI says the deputy commanded Cassody to put down the weapon and shot him when he didn't comply.

Cassody was pronounced dead at the scene. The OSBI did not release the name of the deputy or any other information.