PSO crews head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as a major storm by the middle of this week.

Residents there are already preparing for the possibility of extended power outages.

Around 150 contractors and employees from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma left for Florida on Monday.

PSO's Wayne Greene said crews will arrive on Wednesday to help local utility companies provide mutual assistance as the storm nears landfall.

"From a hurricane, you can anticipate a lot of broken electric poles a lot of downed wire and many times you're completely rebuilding," Greene said. "We'll just have to see what the damage is when we get there and go to work."

Greene said his crews are prepared to stay as long as needed but will most likely return home after more help arrives.

"Typically, what you have in these sorts of situations, is you'll have waves of people," Greene explained. "We're in the first wave in this case and we'll be working until we're released, which may be when subsequent waves are arriving."

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend.