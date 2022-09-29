© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Notable 'lifelong Republican' endorses Democrat for U.S. Senate race

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT
kris steele.JPG
Kris Steele
/
Twitter
Kris Steele in a video message endorsing Kendra Horn

A former speaker of Oklahoma’s House who describes himself as a lifelong Republican has come out for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn.

On social media Wednesday, Horn shared a video endorsement from Kris Steele.

“As a father of two daughters I support Kendra because I want my girls to feel good about living in the state of Oklahoma and that starts with the leaders we elect,” said Steele.

Steele, who didn’t answer a request for elaboration from Public Radio Tulsa, served in Oklahoma’s House until 2012. He was chosen in 2009 to succeed as speaker and presided over the 53rd legislative session.

Kendra Horn is facing U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin in November as the two vie for Jim Inhofe’s seat. Inhofe is formally retiring in January.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review.
