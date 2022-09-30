© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT
schusterman_center_ou_tulsa.jpeg
OU
/

The University of Oklahoma Medical Center says it is ceasing some gender-affirming treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding.

OU Health said in a statement Wednesday that it is stopping “certain gender medicine services."

Officials did not confirm exactly which medical treatments it was halting.

The Republican-controlled Legislature returned for a special session Wednesday to appropriate $1.87 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Legislature this year has targeted transgender young people with new laws that restrict their ability to play sports or use school bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press