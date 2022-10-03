© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Less than two weeks to register to vote in November election

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
Voters participate in early voting this past June at the Oklahoma County Elections Board in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Voters participate in early voting this past June at the Oklahoma County Elections Board in Oklahoma City.

Oklahomans have just under two weeks left to register to vote in the November 8th General Election.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said the deadline to vote or update voter registration is on Friday, October 14th.

All applications must be received or at least postmarked by the deadline in order for voters to be eligible to participate in the November 8 election.

Anyone interested can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal "wizard."

Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and at libraries. Click here to fill out the application online.

Voters who have recently changed their name or have moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Those turning 18 on or before Election Day can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Tips for new voters can be found on the State Election Board website.

Cassidy Mudd
Cassidy Mudd
