Mother Road Market seeking new businesses

Tulsa’s non-profit food hall is calling on all food and retail entrepreneurs who might be interested in applying to be a part of the popular Route 66 destination.

In the next coming months, the Mother Road Market will be accepting applications for new food and retail spaces. Those areas range from the size of a kiosk to spaces up to 1,000 square feet.

“The uniqueness in our market is rooted in our mission to break down barriers for Tulsans with big ideas. With a challenging couple of years behind us and an exciting future ahead, we are looking forward to welcoming the next big idea to Mother Road Market,” said Shagah Zakerion, Executive Director of the Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation. “We have heard feedback from so many of our loyal customers on what they’d like to see and we are dedicated to keeping Mother Road Market as a foodie’s paradise.”

Kitchen 66, Tulsa’s kickstart kitchen located inside Mother Road Market, will host the finalists from the open call each Tuesday in November in the Takeover Café and give MRM customers the chance to taste-test the potential new concepts.

Those interested in applying can fill out the Google Form.

Applications are open now through October 16. Those new businesses will be announced in early 2023.