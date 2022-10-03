Updated recommendations to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome released

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome awareness month and for the first time since 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released an updated set of recommendations for reducing infant sleep-related deaths.

Some of those updated recommendations offer more specific action steps to take, products to avoid, and practices that can reduce the risk of SIDS.

The AAP is recommending that infants sleep in their parents’ room and close to the bed but on a separate surface designed for infants, ideally for at least the first six months.

The separate surface can be a crib, a portable crib or a bassinet; as long as it’s a firm, flat, non-inclined sleep surface to reduce the risk of suffocation or wedging/entrapment.

Officials said babies should only sleep wearing a onesie and wearable blanket without anything else in the sleep space such as blankets, loose sheets, pillows or toys.

“New parents are getting information from grandparents, social media, and their doctor,” said James Craig, the OSDH Infant Safe Sleep Coordinator. “We want to make sure they have the most accurate and up-to-date information. Using the ABCs acronym is an easy way to remember the basics. Babies should sleep Alone, on their Backs, in an appropriate Crib, and in a tobacco/vape free home. Following these simple guidelines will help reduce the risk of SIDS-related deaths.”

The AAP also warns against using cardiorespiratory monitors, such as monitors placed and worn on an infant’s foot, marketed to track your baby’s breathing due to limited evaluation for safety, accuracy, or efficacy by the FDA as other medical devices are.

For more information visit Safe Sleep For Your Baby or email James Craig.