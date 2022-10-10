© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Suspect in McLain shooting surrenders to police, TPD says

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
mclain_shooting
A photo of the aftermath of a shooting at McLain High School on September 30, 2022. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department.

The Tulsa Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting at McLain High School turned himself into authorities over the weekend.

Police said they issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Ni’Avien Golden on Friday after officers spoke with witnesses who identified the teen. Golden surrendered to officials the following day.

According to police, Golden faces charges of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with the intent to kill.

Investigators said Golden pulled out a gun and started firing after a fight broke out during the ending of McLain’s homecoming game.

Seventeen-year-old Terron Yarbrough died from a gunshot wound to the chest while three others were injured from the shooting.

Officials said Golden will be charged as an adult.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd