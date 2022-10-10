© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Tribal nations unite to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
joy_hofmeister
A photo of Oklahoma State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister. Provided by Hofmeister's Facebook on October 10, 2022.

Leaders of the state's five largest tribes are set to meet Tuesday to officially endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor,” the Five Tribes leaders in a press release.

Oklahomans will vote for the state's next governor during the 2022 Midterm Elections on November 8th.

Those hoping to cast their ballot in November have just one week left to register to vote.

Anyone interested can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal "wizard."

Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and at libraries. Click here to fill out the application online.

Tags
Local & Regional Joy HofmeisterGovernor StittFive Civilized Tribestribal governments
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd