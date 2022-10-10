Tribal nations unite to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race

Leaders of the state's five largest tribes are set to meet Tuesday to officially endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor,” the Five Tribes leaders in a press release.

Oklahomans will vote for the state's next governor during the 2022 Midterm Elections on November 8th.

Those hoping to cast their ballot in November have just one week left to register to vote.

Anyone interested can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal "wizard."

Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and at libraries. Click here to fill out the application online.