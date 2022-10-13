Execution halted after DA's request to transfer death row inmate blocked

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying a Tulsa County DA’s request to transfer death row inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson from federal custody over to the state. Prosecutors said they requested the transfer so Hanson can “fulfill his death sentence.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris found Hanson guilty and sentenced him to death for the brutal murder of Mary Bowles in 1999. Current Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler said Hanson has "exhausted every appeal the law allows for him."

“I am outraged at the position assumed by the federal government in this case,” said Kunzweiler. “The crimes for which Hanson is serving time in federal custody were committed after his involvement in the murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Of what reasonable purpose is there for him to remain in federal custody – at taxpayers’ expense – when he can and should be delivered to Oklahoma authorities for the rendition of the punishment he received here?”

According to Kunzweiler, the transfer of prisoners held by other jurisdictions is not an unusual circumstance. In a letter to the DA's office, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it “is not in the public’s best interest” to transfer Hanson over to state custody.

Hanson's clemency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9th. If Governor Kevin Stitt does not grant him clemency, he is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 15, 2022. However, Kunzweiler said the Federal Bureau of Prisons is currently blocking that from happening.

“We are actively seeking to determine under whose ultimate authority the denial of his transfer was authorized,” Kunzweiler said. “This wreaks of politics. At present, we have communicated with officials in the Federal Bureau of Prisons demanding an explanation. We have communicated with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to request their assistance and investigation. We have reached out to our United States Attorney’s Office requesting assistance. We have also requested assistance from our local Congressional delegation.”

Hanson murdered Bowles and Jerald Thurman on Aug. 31, 1999. Along with his death sentence for the murder of Bowles, Hanson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Thurman.