Local & Regional

Deadline for Oklahomans to register to vote in general election hours away

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 14, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
A voter registration sign hangs near a table where residents fill out paperwork at a polling location during the presidential primary vote in Waukesha, Wis., on April 5.
Daniel Acker
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A voter registration sign hangs near a table where residents fill out paperwork at a polling location during the presidential primary vote in Waukesha, Wis., on April 5.

The deadline for Oklahomans to register to vote in the November 8th General Election is just hours away.

Anyone interested can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal "wizard."

Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and at libraries. Click here to fill out the application online.

Voters who have recently changed their name or have moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Those turning 18 on or before Election Day can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Tips for new voters can be found on the State Election Board website.

