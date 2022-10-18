© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.

Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Oklahoma after the CDC expanded the use of the vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children.

Updated boosters are now available for children as young as five-years-old.
The Pfizer-BioNTech's updated booster is available for children ages five through 11 years, while Moderna's is for children and adolescents ages six through 17 years.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bivalent formulations of both COVID-19 vaccines are currently recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination.

Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information visit OSDH's website.

Cassidy Mudd
Cassidy Mudd
