Deadline approaching for Oklahomans to request absentee ballot

Oklahoma voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot for the November 8th general election must request that ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. There are several kinds of absentee ballots - each with their own specific instructions - but the standard absentee ballot affidavit is required by law to be notarized.

The state election board has a link online that shows notary services in Oklahoma - which are often available at many banks, credit unions and libraries. Notaries may not charge a fee to process an Oklahoma absentee ballot affidavit.

You can learn more about requesting an absentee ballot online at elections.ok.gov.