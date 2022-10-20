© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Deadline approaching for Oklahomans to request absentee ballot

Public Radio Tulsa | By Kateleigh Mills
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT
A sign indicates that an absentee ballot drop box is available to voters outside a Fulton County early voting site at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in Atlanta on May 18.
Alyssa Pointer for NPR
Oklahoma voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot for the November 8th general election must request that ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. There are several kinds of absentee ballots - each with their own specific instructions - but the standard absentee ballot affidavit is required by law to be notarized.

The state election board has a link online that shows notary services in Oklahoma - which are often available at many banks, credit unions and libraries. Notaries may not charge a fee to process an Oklahoma absentee ballot affidavit.

You can learn more about requesting an absentee ballot online at elections.ok.gov.

