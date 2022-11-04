Hardesty Art Center closing

The Hardesty Art Center is closing. ahha Tulsa announced the Hardesty Art Center will cease operations on Friday afternoon. Vice President Jason Cleary said it was a difficult decision and that the board is working to find a long term solution for many of the Center’s programs.

Cleary said “ We thank our employees, guests, donors, and partners for more than 60 years of support and look forward to bringing our programs back to continue our focus on keeping Tulsa creative."

ahha Tulsa is the former Tulsa Arts and Humanities Council, which was founded more than 60-years ago. The Hardesty Art Center is at 101 East Archer in downtown Tulsa.