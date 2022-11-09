© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
3 dead in boating accident

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST
Logan County.png
KWGS News Map
/
Logan County

Officials say divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing
in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped. The Oklahoma Highway
Patrol says the boat overturned Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake
in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released. The patrol says they expect to
recover the boat Wednesday. Officials say strong winds may have played a
role in the accident.

