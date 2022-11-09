3 dead in boating accident

Officials say divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing

in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped. The Oklahoma Highway

Patrol says the boat overturned Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake

in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released. The patrol says they expect to

recover the boat Wednesday. Officials say strong winds may have played a

role in the accident.