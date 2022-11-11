E. coli outbreak hits Custer and Caddo counties

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking residents of Custer County, Hydro, Hinton, and Lookeba to help them identify the source of an outbreak of the foodborne illness E. coli.

In a release, OSDH did not specify how many people have fallen ill but said it would like residents to complete an electronic survey distributed through its emergency alert system.

The outbreak was identified Oct. 25 in the Hydro and Weatherford areas, according to OSDH.

Person-to-person spread is rare with food poisoning. It’s more common to contract illnesses like E. coli through the eating of undercooked meat or the drinking of contaminated milk or water. Handling meat improperly also can also cause illness.

For further questions, please contact 211, the Custer County Health Department at (580) 772-6417 or Caddo County Health Department (405) 247-2507.