Early snow for Tulsa?

National Weather Service-Tulsa
Published November 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.

Continue to monitor the latest forecast concerning the winter weather potential early next week. Forecast snow amounts will continue to be refined as the storm system approaches.

National Weather Service-Tulsa
