Marijuana campaign to focus shifts to Oklahoma
Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after
experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis
legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but
failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma.
Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative
success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states
for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before
Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.