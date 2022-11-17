Hern gets GOP Study post

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern was elected Republican Study Committee Chair of the caucus in the next Congress. Rep. Hern previously served as Chair of the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force, under the leadership of outgoing RSC Chairman Jim Banks.

“I’m honored to earn the support of my colleagues to lead the largest caucus on Capitol Hill,” said Hern. “The Republican Study Committee has an important role: we are the conservative conscience of the Republican Conference. Chairman Jim Banks has done an incredible job the last two years, I’m thankful for his leadership”.