The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.

Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. in Owasso and SH-20W/146th St. N. in Collinsville through early 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project.