© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Windy and warmer conditions will increase wildfire threat

Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST
Wildfire.jpg
File photo

A slow warming trend will begin this weekend. Temperatures by mid week should be in the upper 50s. That trend will continue until mid-week when the focus then turns to the next storm system.

The system is expected to affect the region toward the Thanksgiving holiday. Forecasters say there is still considerable uncertainty in the evolution of the system over the central part of the country. At this time, it appears there will be a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving morning. Regardless of the timing, cold air will be lacking with this system.

Local & Regional