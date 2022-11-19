Windy and warmer conditions will increase wildfire threat

A slow warming trend will begin this weekend. Temperatures by mid week should be in the upper 50s. That trend will continue until mid-week when the focus then turns to the next storm system.

The system is expected to affect the region toward the Thanksgiving holiday. Forecasters say there is still considerable uncertainty in the evolution of the system over the central part of the country. At this time, it appears there will be a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving morning. Regardless of the timing, cold air will be lacking with this system.