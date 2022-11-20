Sooners win Bedlam

Oklahoma wasn’t in its usual position of contending for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But the Sooners still won Bedlam.

Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night.

The matchup could be one of the last in the rivalry with both teams as Big 12 members. Oklahoma is slated to leave for the Southeastern Conference in the next few years.

“Who knows how many more times, if at all, we’ll play,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “I haven’t seen the schedules for next year yet and, you know, new teams coming in (joining the Big 12). So having that trophy right now means a lot to these players.”

Gabriel passed for 259 yards and ran for 30. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on to become bowl eligible.