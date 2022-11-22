Holiday will mean changes to city services

Tulsa’s City Hall, the Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, Police and Fire services will operate as normal during the holiday.

Residents who need assistance with water or sewer issues may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – (918) 596-9488, and sewer – (918) 586-6999.

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Thursday. As a result, Thursday and Friday customers will experience a change in their collection dates for the week. Thursday customers will receive collection service on Friday and Friday customers will be picked up on Saturday.