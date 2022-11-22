© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST
John 3-16.jpg
John 3:16 Mission
/
People wait in line for Thanksgiving food baskets in Tulsa

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.

In line at the Family and Youth Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are many who say if not for the Mission, they would have no Thanksgiving holiday meal.

John 3:16’s goal is to distribute 5,000 food baskets before Thanksgiving day. Each basket would provide enough food for four people.

