Soggy Weekend Ahead

Widespread rains and isolated thunderstorms will spread across

the region Saturday. Beneficial rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are expected across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas

through Saturday night.

Breezy winds return on Monday with stronger gusts likely on Tuesday. The gusty winds may locally raise fire weather concerns across grassland areas. The next cold front passes Tuesday afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms across far

eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.