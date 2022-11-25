Soggy Weekend Ahead
Widespread rains and isolated thunderstorms will spread across
the region Saturday. Beneficial rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are expected across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas
through Saturday night.
Breezy winds return on Monday with stronger gusts likely on Tuesday. The gusty winds may locally raise fire weather concerns across grassland areas. The next cold front passes Tuesday afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms across far
eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.