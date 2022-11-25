Tips to avoid holiday scams

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is urging you to use caution when making purchases and donations during the holiday season to avoid scams and fraud.

The FBI’s 2021 Internet Crime Report found losses due to cybercrime exceeded $6.9 billion in the United States last year. The report noted 4,156 Oklahomans made complaints to the FBI and lost more than $50 million.

According to AARP, 78% of Oklahomans have been targeted by or experienced at least one form of fraud in the past.

The Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit is offering the following tips to protect Oklahomans and their families this holiday season: