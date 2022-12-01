© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Robby Korth
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST
Handguns sit in a glass display case in Bridgeton, Mo.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans.

The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18. It would also allow anyone 18 or older to carry a gun. Right now, people younger than 21 can only carry or purchase a long gun as part of military service or for hunting.

The measure can be heard when the legislature reconvenes in February.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined StateImpact Oklahoma in October 2019, focusing on education reporting.
