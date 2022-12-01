Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001 , which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans.

The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18. It would also allow anyone 18 or older to carry a gun. Right now, people younger than 21 can only carry or purchase a long gun as part of military service or for hunting.

The measure can be heard when the legislature reconvenes in February.