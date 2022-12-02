Judge dismisses negligence lawsuit filed against women who shared stories of sexual abuse, predation

Judge Kelly Greenough on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Tulsa artist Scott Taylor against multiple women, including his stepdaughter.

In a petition filed in Tulsa County District Court in August, Taylor alleged that Sydney Turner and Kylie Wells invited the public to "banish" him after they posted to social media statements intended to “depict Scott T. Taylor as a sexual predator.” In August, Turner and Wells wrote online that Taylor used his success in Tulsa's art scene to pressure young women into sex, assertions that eventually led to Taylor's cancellation.

Stepdaughter Madelyn Taylor published her own juvenile record of abuse at the hands of Scott Taylor in violation of confidentiality law, the suit also claimed. Madelyn Taylor's August Tweet included a picture of a document from the Department of Human Services saying allegations of abuse had been substantiated.

"been scared to share this but now i know i'm not alone," wrote Madelyn Taylor in the Tweet. "scott was my stepdad. thank you for speaking up. i’m not so scared anymore! maybe now others will speak up too."

On Thursday, Greenough ruled that Scott Taylor hadn’t shown clear and specific evidence of his claims, according to attorney for the defense Dustin Vanderhoof. Greenough's reasoning is not available online.

Of the claims against Madelyn Taylor, Vanderhoof said Scott Taylor hadn’t shown he was the person entitled to protection under the confidentiality law.

“The statute’s designed to protect the privacy interest of the child, or anybody that might be making a report to DHS. Not the person perpetrating the abuse, as Mr. Taylor was in the DHS document,” said Vanderhoof.

Madelyn Taylor has filed counterclaims against Scott Taylor for abuse she says she suffered as a child, which, according to her filing, started at the age of seven. She’s also suing for “abuse of process,” saying that Scott Taylor brought his initial claim against her for an “ulterior or improper purpose.”

“Even though Mr. Taylor’s claims have gone away, Ms. Taylor’s claims against Mr. Taylor are going forward,” said Vanderhoof.

Scott Taylor and his attorney Keith Flinn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kylie Wells, who made the initial post sparking off Taylor’s cancelling, wrote to Public Radio Tulsa that while she’s glad this chapter is over, she finds it a shame Taylor's suit was ever filed, calling it a waste of time and resources against survivors of sexual abuse and predation.

“I hope people see this story and understand why it is that victims sometimes choose to never say anything at all, usually because someone is revered in the community, and has insulated themselves into social circles that make them seem untouchable, some are intimidated and see it as too much to bear.

I hope people see this story and know they aren’t alone out here, and there are others who have gone through similar trauma, and there is nothing wrong with how each individual processes that trauma. But, please talk to someone, find a support system to help hold you up, it’s hard to keep it all to yourself,” wrote Wells.

