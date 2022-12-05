'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard.

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness.

Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the latest county records. Dart has reported two deaths from the virus.

People 65 and older account for more than 44% of all flu hospitalizations in Tulsa County, records indicate.

While the flu and COVID are spreading among mostly adults, RSV is prevalent in elementary schools.