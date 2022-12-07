TU welcomes new football coach

The University of Tulsa introduced its new football coach Tuesday.

Kevin Wilson, speaking at a press conference after TU President Brad Carson and Athletic Director Rick Dickson, said he’s excited to represent the city of Tulsa.

“I have a great deal of respect for people in this part of the region. My wife will tell you of places we’ve been, if we could go back, live, and retire, she said Norman is not a bad place to go. Of course Rick and Brad said, ‘Tulsa is gonna trump that one,’” said Wilson.

Wilson signed a five-year deal to lead the Golden Hurricane. He’s coming from Ohio State, where he spent five seasons and served as offensive coordinator.

Tulsa fired former coach Philip Montgomery last week after a 5-7 season and a 43-53 overall record.