TPS target of fake threats, officials say

Tulsa Public Schools, along with other schools across the state, was the target of threats Thursday, but officials say there is no current danger.

In statement, TPS wrote that someone called in a threat against Will Rogers College Middle and High School to the Tulsa Police Department, but after “a full sweep,” the threat was deemed baseless.

“At no time were any students in danger,” says the statement from TPS.

The FBI’s Oklahoma City field office wrote in a statement that on Thursday there were “numerous swatting incidents across the state and the nation” with “hoax” reports of active shooters.

“Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money,” wrote the agency.

