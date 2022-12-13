Proposed plans for Center of the Universe unveiled

A new tentative look for a Tulsa attraction is public.

Plans in progress were presented downtown at the Fly Loft Monday night for an updated Center of the Universe. New features would include shade structures and added green areas.

Local artist Patrick Bones said he appreciates the new proposed details that would surround the echoing ring located on the Boston Avenue bridge.

“I like the new design, it’s got nice grass areas. I like the shade structures. You know, the blistering hot sun in July and August here, that’ll help people,” said Bones.

Some are worried the added structures could change the way the acoustic anomaly works. Landscape and architect Jeff Pongonis with MKSK said the team is conscious of preserving what makes the Center of the Universe special.

“There is a little bit of science to it, that’s why we hired JEAcoustics. They know what they’re doing. This isn’t the only acoustic anomaly around,” said Pongonis.

Pongonis said the team has also explored a second option with no shade structures and a lighted circle that appears to hover over the Center.

Next steps include a fundraising campaign to be started after the city completes repairs on the Boston Avenue bridge, according to Pongonis. The estimated total cost of the improvements is presently $7.6 million.

